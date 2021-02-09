SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Trading Up 2%

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)’s share price was up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $46.18. Approximately 17,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 19,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 1.93% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

