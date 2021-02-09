SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:XKST) Trading 1.9% Higher

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:XKST)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.22 and last traded at $70.22. 184,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10,512% from the average session volume of 1,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.