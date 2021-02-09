Spectrum Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,025 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,754% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,728,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,556,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

