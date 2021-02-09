Spectrum Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,025 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,754% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $85.54.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,728,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,556,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
