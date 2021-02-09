Spectrum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,250.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $17,767.64 and approximately $8,250.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00392647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.