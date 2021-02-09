Spendcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.01134499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.57 or 0.05667427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024713 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043053 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00031209 BTC.

About Spendcoin

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,287,912 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

