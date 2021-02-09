Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches Market Cap of $21.21 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $21.21 million and $2.22 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.01062929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.85 or 0.05400860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00020449 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,287,912 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

