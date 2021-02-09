Sphere Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,507.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Sphere has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $4,507.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.48 or 1.00224398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00095917 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

