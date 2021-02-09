Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.
LON SPI opened at GBX 156.20 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £626.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.82. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.80 ($2.21).
Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) Company Profile
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.