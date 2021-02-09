Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

LON SPI opened at GBX 156.20 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £626.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.82. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.80 ($2.21).

Get Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.