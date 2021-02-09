Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) alerts:

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 156.20 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.82. The stock has a market cap of £626.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.80 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.