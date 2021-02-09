Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPMYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Investec raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Spirent Communications stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

