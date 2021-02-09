SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.36

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.36 and last traded at $94.68, with a volume of 6683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 280.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

