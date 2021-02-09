SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get SPX alerts:

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPX by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SPX by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 45,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SPX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in SPX by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.