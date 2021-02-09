SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

