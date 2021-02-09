SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 2,030,904 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 1,198.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030,904 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 2.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,344 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

