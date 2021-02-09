SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 572,697 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 620.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,697 shares during the period. Natura &Co makes up approximately 1.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.10% of Natura &Co worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 396,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,362,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 231,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 115,144 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,238 shares during the period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.89. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

