SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 1,500,000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,505,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 8.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.