SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 2,329,168 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,329,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,862,000. Embraer makes up about 1.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 1.27% of Embraer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

ERJ opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.