SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $10.36 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $746.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $714.95 and its 200-day moving average is $747.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

