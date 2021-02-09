SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $13.29 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 239,515 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Comcast by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,129,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $52,271,000 after acquiring an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 80,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $236.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

