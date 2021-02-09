SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $3.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,956 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,652,000 after buying an additional 1,171,315 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,307,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,577.8% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 122,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,747,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 95,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

