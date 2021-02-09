SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161,735 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.10% of Ultrapar Participações worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UGP. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGP opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

