SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for approximately 3.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.12% of Best Buy worth $30,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,263,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,803,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group downgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

