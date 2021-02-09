SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $15.05 Million in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,048,000. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 1.54% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 910,588 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,538,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,978,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XME stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

