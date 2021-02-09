SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 719,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.34% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

