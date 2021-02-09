SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,083,000. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.12% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

TSCO stock opened at $158.69 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $160.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

