SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 33,401 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the quarter. Stericycle comprises 2.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.31% of Stericycle worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

