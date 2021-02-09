SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,314 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 31,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $178.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

