SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Raises Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,743 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENIC. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 83.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

