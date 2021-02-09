SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 1.8% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 392.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.