SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 208,453 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 208,453 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 3.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.46.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

