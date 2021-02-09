SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 364,433 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,433 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.05% of US Foods worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other US Foods news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

