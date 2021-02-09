SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 395,579 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,579 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 790,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

