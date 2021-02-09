SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 617,447 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,447 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.05% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of CBD opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

