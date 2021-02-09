SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,363 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,292,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 642.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,178. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $215.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.61.

