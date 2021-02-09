SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD remained flat at $$66.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,567. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

