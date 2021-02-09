SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 56,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,809,029 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.