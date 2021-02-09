SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $30.77 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $30,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $143.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

