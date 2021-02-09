SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.25. 12,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,572. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.

