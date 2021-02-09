SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VHT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $234.60. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,506. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.06 and its 200 day moving average is $213.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.