SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 135,672 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 914.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $36,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.66 and a 200-day moving average of $226.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $253.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

