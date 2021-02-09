SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT.L) (LON:SRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.06

SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT.L) (LON:SRT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.06 and traded as low as $35.01. SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT.L) shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 156,207 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £58.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

