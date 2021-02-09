St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $348.88

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $348.88 and traded as high as $403.50. St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at $392.50, with a volume of 152,249 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.88. The stock has a market cap of £873.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.14.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

