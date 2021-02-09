St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.90 Per Share

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of St. Modwen Properties stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 395.50 ($5.17). 128,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 4.92. St. Modwen Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 539 ($7.04). The company has a market cap of £880.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.88.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

