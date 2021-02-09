STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells $17,710,790.64 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $17,710,790.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $5,411,560.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.16. The stock had a trading volume of 639,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,642. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 653.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $125.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

