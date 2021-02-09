StableXSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $19.57 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 46% against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $19.57 million and approximately $236,466.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,922.66 or 0.99884521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

StableXSwap Token Trading

