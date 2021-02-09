Stably USD Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $798,007.24 and $56,787.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01072499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.06 or 0.05694174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00041626 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

USDS is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,615,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,735 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

