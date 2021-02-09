Stacey Giamalis Sells 16,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $337,604.98.

On Monday, November 30th, Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $178,800.00.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 835,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,002. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after buying an additional 607,667 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after buying an additional 2,308,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PagerDuty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.