Stake DAO (SDT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.30 Million

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $14.68 or 0.00032100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stake DAO has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Stake DAO has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stake DAO alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.02 or 0.00444014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.05 or 0.02469306 BTC.

Stake DAO Coin Profile

SDT uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Stake DAO

Stake DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stake DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stake DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stake DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stake DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.