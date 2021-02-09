Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Stamps.com worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com stock opened at $265.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.44. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,735 shares of company stock valued at $16,054,670. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

