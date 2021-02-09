Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

